Debutant’s heroics

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s fast bowling sensation Salman Irshad made a dream start to his career for Lahore Qalandar’s. His debut ball claimed the prized wicket of the Islamabad United skipper Misbahul Haq. He also showed some pace in his bowlers as most of his deliveries were of 140kph plus speed. He almost took his second wicket but a mix up between Brandon McCullum and Sohail Akhtar ended in a drop catch. And then when Lahore had almost lost the match, Salman hit a sixer on his very first ball he faced and leveled the scores. And then on very next ball he got out but enforced the first-ever super over of the Pakistan Super League.

Captain furious

The match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars had also given a rare sight of captain furious Misbahul Haq. Unlike of his usual calm stuff, Misbah looked very angry shouting at his players and giving away his emotions. It started in very first over of Qalandars chase, when Samir Patel wasted a review for the wicket of Umar Akmal. Misbah did not try to hide his disappointment and went on a lengthy angry conversation with the bowler. And he remained furious throughout the innings reprimanding every misfield and scolding the bowlers for bad deliveries. However, his aggressive attitude paid off and his teammates clawed their way back into the game and eventually won it for their captain.

McCullum’s choice

Brendon McCullum may go down as the pioneering captain of the T20 generation, but did he balk at a big decision in the Super Over? Sunil Narine had conceded 10 runs in his four overs while Mustafizur, usually exceptional, had an off day, giving away 39 in his allotment. It appeared straightforward who to hand the ball to for the Super Over, but McCullum didn't fancy a spinner up against Russell. He gave the ball to Mustafizur, who didn't quite find his lengths, wasn't brave enough to attempt the yorker, and bowled a wide off the fourth delivery. Maybe that's over analysing it, but Lahore, having lost all four of their games and on a six-run losing streak overall, should expect some of that from the media and their exigent fans.

Theatrical Rana

And the man of the match, moment and the series in the end only goes to a single man and he is none other than Lahore franchise owner Fawad Rana. His reactions off the field really added spice to a dull and defeated team’s performances and he always wins the sympathies and backing of the crowd for his team single-handedly. Look he is hopping up and down, dancing, waving and cheering like a child and the other moment he would have that long face that everyone feels for him. And hats off to the man that despite backing a team which has a six-game losing streak, his enthusiaism never faded and he would come again and again with same passion and hope.