QILA DIDAR SINGH-There is no denying the fact that today's children will shape the tomorrow of Pakistan. They are, therefore, a valuable asset to the country and deserve special attention when it comes to their education.

This was stated by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ch Bilal Ejaz during an address to the prize distribution ceremony at Al-Haqqaniya School System here the other day.

He stressed the need for adhering to the principles of Islam, saying only adherence to the teachings of Islam could eliminate the elements of racism and provincialism from the society. Students were distributed prizes at the end of the ceremony.

Similarly, Gujranwala District Labour Officer Arshad Mehmood Tarar said that child labour at brick-kilns would not be tolerated at all. He termed children future of the nation, stressing they must held pens in their hands, not bricks. He warned the brick-kiln owners of stern action if underage children would found labouring for them. Meanwhile, three brick-kiln owners including Daulat Khan, Naeem Shahid and Hassan Nawaz were booked for violation of Child Labour Act.

On the other hand, Govt Girls High School No 2 held a result announcing ceremony wherein the position-holders students were distributed prizes and commendatory certificates. Jamaat-e-Islami (youth wing) district general secretary Farooq Ahmed Khara was the chief guest in the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the teachers and the parents as well to play their due role in ethical training of the children.

School Principal Shagufta Tirmazi greeted the position-holders students and their parents. "This is the day students eagerly wait for because it announces their yearlong hard work," she pointed out.