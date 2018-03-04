SADIQABAD: The rescue and law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted mock exercises under directives from Punjab IG Police Arif Nawaz Khan, Bahawalpur RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar and the RY Khan DPO.

The mock exercises aimed at judging capability of the personnel to handle a security lapse or any other untoward situation. Teams of Saddr police, City police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department, Rescue 1122 and traffic police participated in the exercised.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Sub Inspector (security branch) Akhtar Naseem said that mock exercises were the best way to evaluate the capability of the personnel during peace. He stressed the need for such drills, saying they harness capabilities of the personnel and help them perform befittingly in real situations. "The LEAs cannot protect the lives and belongings of the common man without improvement in the security system," he maintained.