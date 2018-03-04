Sharjah - Brendon McCullum, the skipper of the Lahore Qalandars, did everything possible as a player and captain but his team still lost all four matches in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League.

McCullum had been fighting a lone battle in almost all the matches. In the match that ended in a Super Over on Friday, McCullum opened the innings and fought but was run out as the ninth batsmen for 34. He had kept the hopes alive for his team through knocks of 30 against Quetta Gladiators and 44 against Karachi Kings. The disappointment at trying hard and yet not winning was visible on his face.

Distraught after almost seeing his team to the target and losing the match in the super over, McCullum said: “It is never nice losing and we are very disappointed in the change room.” If not for McCullum being run out, Lahore may have won the match. “It was a difficult wicket and as a leader you’ve got to take some responsibility and take the game deep.”

He then went on to sportingly appreciate opponents Islamabad for their fighting spirit. “You have to credit the opposition, [Mohammad] Sami and [Andre] Russell bowled really well. Misbah [ul Haq] led superbly too. Mustafizur and Sunil Narine were our two options for the super over. It wasn’t turning as much as it was in the first innings and hence we chose Mustafizur, who is one of the best in the death overs.” Pakistan cricket has often fired captains who do not win matches. Since McCullum has not been wining matches for Lahore, despite his best of efforts, a journalist queried Lahore’s management about McCullum’s captaincy.

However, Sameen Rana, Lahore team manager and chief operating officer, quickly jumped to the defence of the team’s captain saying: “McCullum is a good captain. There is no doubt about it. In fact, we are lucky to have him as captain. McCullum today played selfless cricket against his natural style and tried to stay until the end for the team.”