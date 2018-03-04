LOS ANGELES:- Pamela Anderson would like to get married again. The 50-year-old actress and model has been married four times - to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and twice to Rick Solomon from 2007 to 2008, and again in 2014 until 2015 - but she hasn’t given up on finding love as she’d be open to the idea of tying the knot for the fifth time in the future. She said: ‘’I do want to get married again in my lifetime. But I have been married a lot.’’

The former ‘Baywatch’ star - who has two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, both of whom she has with her first husband Tommy Lee - has recently been romantically linked to multiple men including Julian Assange, French footballer Adil Rami, and even Russian president Vladamir Putin.