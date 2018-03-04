ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday rejected allegations of opposition parties about horse trading in Senate elections. In replying to a question about allegations of different political parties for horse trading in Senate elections, the premier rejected the impression saying there is no horse trading occurred in the polls. Earlier, parliamentarians warmly welcomed him when the premier entered the House for polling his vote.
PM rejects horse-trading allegations
