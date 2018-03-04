Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains has said that a comprehensive security plan would be implemented to ensure foolproof security during the PSL cricket matches to be played in Lahore. The city police chief said that they would fully implement the same standard operating procedure devised for the cricket series played at the Qaddafi Stadium last year. He said that thousands of CCTV cameras, installed on main roads as part of the safe city project, are made operational to closely monitor the security situation. The CCPO stated this while addressing a security meeting at his office on Saturday. DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Security) Moeen Masood, SSP Ghulam Mubashir Maken, SSP Muntazir Mahdi, and all divisional police officers were also present on this occasion. DIG Haider Ashraf informed the city police chief that search and combing operations had been launched in the metropolis to hunt down suspected elements ahead of the mega cricket event. He said that the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure best security arrangements for the foreign visitors, players, and cricket fans as well. –Staff Reporter