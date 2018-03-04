‘Promoting Sufism must for eliminating extremism’

Islamabad: Elimination of extremism is possible with spreading Sufism in the society as its teachings promote tolerance and self respect with the message of peace amongst all communities, the speaker at a literary session said on Saturday. The interactive literary session was part of the ‘Muzakira’ series of the Lok Virsa’s research and publication department held at Faiz Heritage Library. Speaker and moderator of the first session of the series was renowned scholar of Sufism Prof Saeed Ahmed who penned various books on Sufism and children literature, shed light on Sufism and its relevance in our day to day life.

Expressing his firm belief, Prof Saeed said that the message and teachings of Sufism were universal and timeless with its all-embracing message of love, unity, tolerance and brotherhood. We should imbue ourselves with this message practically in our day-to-day life, he said. I also endorse views of the participants that message of Sufism should be imparted and inculcated in minds of the youth through their syllabi of school, colleges and universities, he expressed.–Staff Reporter

Unhygienic meat seized

RAWALPINDI: The district livestock department along with the police seized about 1,720 kilograms of unhygienic meat in Waris Khan area on Saturday. According to the officials, three suppliers were also held during the raid while the confiscated meat was discarded. The officials added that a case had been registered against the held persons and further investigation was underway.–APP