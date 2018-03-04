MULTAN-Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana stressed upon the lawyers on Saturday to play an active role for the revival of dignity of black coat, saying the society attaches great importance to lawyers' opinion and take bar members as representatives of legal fraternity.

Addressing the members of District Bar Association Multan (DBAM) here at bar hall, he said that legal profession is a tough job and there is no shortcut for success in this field. He asked junior lawyers to learn from seniors and accord them respect. He said that the society looks at the office-bearers and members of the bar as representatives of legal fraternity and therefore they should play an active role for the revival of the dignity of black coat.

He said that the lawyers of this soil possess a great potential and they know how to get their capabilities recognised. "However, nothing can be achieved without hard work. Allah the Almighty makes ways for those who work hard," he pointed out. He said that facilities would be provided at new judicial complex. He announced Rs1 million grant for the bar. He declared that he is always available for consultation to resolve problems faced by the bar.

He said that the district bar is his own bar and he would always stand with its members for addressing problems faced by the lawyers. He said that he achieved his professional status as lawyer due to Multan bar and the bar also served as an institution for him to learn a lot.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the bar Malik Mahboob Sandela demanded the Governor to support the bar on issues being faced by the local lawyers. He said that the Governor was son of the soil and local lawyers had pinned a lot of hopes on him.

BEEFED UP SECURITY AT

SSC EXAM CENTRES

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt issued order on Saturday for further beefing up security at secondary school certificate examination centres, saying 'booti mafia' would be crushed with full force.

The Commissioner, who is also Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan, observed this while visiting examination centres. He directed the examination and security staff not to let any irrelevant person enter the centres, saying no compromise would be made on the transparency of examination process.

He said that the transparency of examination process was a guarantee to the progress of the country and nation. He asked the examination staff to keep their eyes open for uprooting booti mafia.

The Commissioner also talked to the students and inquired about the behaviour of examination staff. He directed invigilation staff to refrain from bothering the candidates unless there was a strong reason. He said that the mechanism to supply papers to the examination centres was foolproof and the staff was imparted training for paper marking.