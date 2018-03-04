ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a tweet on Saturday evening expressed his concern over the reports of horse-trading and the use of a large amount of money in Senate elections.

“Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse-trading where MPAs bought & sold their votes as the country witnessed this sale of their ‘elected’ ppl to the highest bidder. This shows a moral decline of our political class. In which Western democracy does such a sale happen?” Khan tweeted.

In his second consecutive tweet, he said, “That is why PTI presented alternate election formats of either direct elections or elections on party lists. We warned sale of votes wld always exist otherwise. Sadly the electoral reforms committee rejected both these proposals as did the Committee of the Whole of the Senate.”

“The horse-trading in Senate elections allowed PPP to win 2 seats in KP where they only have 7 MPAs. This sort of electoral farce raises some serious ethical questions,” he also said.

In his fourth consecutive tweet, he viewed, “The money in play in Senate elections is a major reason why the public's perception is strengthened that people come into politics to enrich themselves rather than serve the people.”

Earlier, the core committee meeting chaired by Khan also showed concerns on reports of horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Meanwhile, keeping alive the tradition of making no-show in the Parliament, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday did not turn up to the Parliament House to cast his vote for the important Senate elections.

At a time, when members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were voting for the two seats of the Senate from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the PTI chief, who is also the parliamentary leader of his party in the lower house, was busy in chairing the party’s core committee meeting in Bani Gala. PTI’s candidate Kanwal Shauzab was also among the contestants from the ICT on a general seat.

Iftikhar Durrani, the head of PTI’s Central Media Department, said that Khan did not go for voting because of his ‘political commitments’ as he had to chair the party meeting as well as his address to old workers convention in Rawalpindi. However, he avoided replying the question whether political commitments were more important than parliament.

This is not the first time that Khan remained absent from the Parliament House at a vital time in the parliamentary history of the country that comes after every three years. Prior to this, Khan was missing in the voting process of the election of the prime minister after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif through a Supreme Court judgment.

According to the figures collected by a non-governmental organisation, the PTI chief as the parliamentary leader of his party in the National Assembly, is on the top with regard to missing the parliamentary proceedings during the last four parliamentary years, with only six percent attendance. Khan, as the leader of the second main opposition party in the NA, only marked his presence for 22 days in the lower house during this period. He missed 366 proceedings of the National Assembly during the last four parliamentary years.