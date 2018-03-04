SHARJAH - Sohail Tanveer has been relishing the prospect to work under Wasim Akram and Tom Moody and said he had learnt a great deal from Wasim and Moody.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, Sohail said depite the presence of three left-arm pacers in the Multan Sultans squad, it was not easier for the opponent as they are all completely different from each other.

“We have different variation. I use varieties. Juniad uses his swing and Irfan uses his height,” explained Sohail, who was named Man of the Match for his performances against Quetta.

He said he was the first one who had that said Pakistan Super League would bring lot of young blood for Pakistan cricket. “Every country, where such leagues are held, has found young talent in bulks. Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shahdab Khan and Fakhar Zaman were found in first two editions. In this edition too, already lot of talent being surfaced and soon number of these youngster would make it to the national team. Muhammad Nawaz is a big change this time around as he has matured and bowling with a lot of variety and his batting has also improved. So far he has best economical figures and his batting is also looking different.”

When asked about highly disappointed crowds witnessed in Dubai and Sharjah till Friday, Soahil replied: “Actually Dubai ground is bit far from the city while majority of Pakistanis are working class and they only had off days on weekends. But the good thing is crowd is coming and they will enjoy PSL action as things unfold.” He said the PSL is a fresh wave for Pakistan cricket.

“Look a country, which is deprived form hosting international cricket since long and even then they are performing. They became number one Test and T20 nation in ICC rankings and won ICC Champions Trophy. These are huge achievements. Pakistan cricket will gain further from hosting two semi-finals in Lahore and then grand final in Karachi. It will definitely boost the credentials of Pakistan cricket and sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces has made this day possible. I feel next year half or may be more matches of the PSL would be played in Pakistan and in next two or three years, entire PSL could take place in Pakistan.”

He praised the PCB for their efforts and said they slowly but gradually brought the PSL to Pakistan.

He said there was nothing like playing in Pakistan. “I had played in Pakistan in the early years of career for around a year or so. I know what is that feeling and how much you are emotionally involved with the local crowd. I feel every player would love to play at home grounds. I am quite hopeful I and others will soon play in Pakistani grounds as international teams have started to arrive and the ICC will also help Pakistan cricket. I am sure, foreign players will come to play in Lahore and Karachi and it will send a very positive signal and with smooth conduct of three matches in Pakistan, things would be very good.”

When asked about he is well-known for bowling in the depth overs, whether he enjoys his role and love to bowling in depth overs, Sohail replied: “I am use to bowling at start and in the depth overs and I like my role while it is my utmost priority whether I am bowling at top or bottom, I provide breakthroughs to my teams,” Sohail concluded.