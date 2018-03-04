Sharjah - Imran Tahir’s hat-trick and lusty blows from Sohail Tanvir and Junaid Khan wrecked Quetta Gladiators to give Multan Sultans an emphatic nine-wicket win with 20 balls to spare in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing the moderate total, Multan openers Sangakkara and Ahmad Shahzad put on 66 runs in 10.4 overs by batting cautiously and making Quetta bowling look mediocre. After Shahzad got out lifting Hasan Khan to long-on for 27, Sangakkara opened out by hitting Khan for a straight six and also reached his third half century from his last four innings in 43 balls. He remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 44 balls with five boundaries and a six and put on 42 runs in six overs with Shoaib Maqsood scoring unbeaten 26 runs.

Earlier, it was brilliant bowling especially a hat-trick by Imran Tahir which restricted Quetta to a paltry 102 runs in 15.4 overs. Quetta were struggling at 101-5 to pile up a decent total. At this stage Tanveer too k two wickets on consecutive deliveries in 25th over. Then Imran Tahir's magical spell saw them lose the remaining three on very next three balls as Quetta experienced an epic collapse by losing five wickets for one run in seven deliveries. The Pakistani-born South African leggie claimed a hat-trick, which ripped apart the Quetta's tail in super quick time.

Tahir claimed the wickets of Hasan Khan, John Hastings and Rahat Ali to claim his hat-trick in the 16th over. With this hat-trick, which was the only third one of PSL history, Tahir is now on the top of the wicket-taking charts, as he has 10 wickets in five matches with economy rate of 7.28. Earlier, M Aamir and Junaid Khan have already registered hat-tricks in PSL history. Muhammad Sami is second in this list with 7 wickets in four matches with economy rate of 5.59.

Multan won the toss and elected to bowl. In the fourth over, Sohail Tanvir had Umar Amin on 8, caught at deep third man while attempting a slog across the line. In the next over, Rameez Raja jr who replaced Kevin Pietersen, aiming to hit Junaid Khan out of the ground, got bowled for 1.

Although Shane Watson provided Quetta Gladiators solid start by smashing some lusty blows but they also kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Two overs later, Junaid also made Shane Watson pull to Shoaib Maqsood at mid-wicket for 19. Rilee Rossouw got stumped by wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara off Shoaib Malik when he went for a slog shot after scoring just nine runs. At the half way mark, Quetta were 76 for 4.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad and Mohammad Mahmudullah put on 23 more runs in the next three overs before Mahmudullah on 15 got caught behind off a Mohammad Irfan delivery that gained extra bounce. Mohammad Nawaz joined his skipper who was batting smoothly. Nawaz lasted just three balls to score seven runs and spooned an easy catch to Kieron Pollard at wide long-on off Tanvir. Sarfraz fell to the next ball, hooking Tanvir to Sohaib Maqsood at deep square leg for 30. Tahir then went on to produce his hat-trick and hasten Quetta’s fall.

Eight batsmen of Gladiators failed to enter double figures. Skipper Sarfraz remained highest scorer with who made 30 runs on 33 balls. Throughout the Gladiators innings, wickets continued to fall in regular intervals. Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir picked three wickets each and things under control.

Speaking about his innings and the match, Sangakkara said: "I was just playing the ball on merit and trying to play as straight as possible. I had to change my stance a bit to give myself more time. The hat-trick from Tahir was unbelievable. I love batting still - there was not much swing there."

This was the Sultans' third win of the tournament and they now join Karachi at the top of the table with seven points. Quetta on the other hand, having won just two of their five games, drop down to fifth place and are stuck on four points.