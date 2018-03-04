BUNER - Unidentified thieves broke into more than 22 shops in the Jowar Market of Buner and made away with cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, police sources said on Saturday.

Owners of the looted shops, Kamran, Hassanzeb and Mehraban Shah, told the police while registering FIR in the Jowar police station that they had locked their shops in the night and when they reached in the morning their shops’ locks were broken and valuables and cash were looted.

They said it is not the first incident, adding that several such incidents had happened in the past as well. They said this major robbery incident is a question mark over the police performance.

The victim shopkeepers while strongly condemning the robbery incident, asked DPO Irshad Khan to arrest the responsible elements as soon as possible.

Mali Khail Nazim Wali Rehman also visited the looted shops and expressed deep concern over the incident.

He asked the responsible officers to ensure immediate arrest of the criminals who are active in the area.

Wali Rehman said these shopkeepers are poor persons and earning hand to mouth income for their families. He assured that these elements would soon be arrested and would be awarded exemplary punishment.

District police officer and additional assistant commissioner visited Jowar Bazar and ensured the shopkeepers that they would arrest the responsible elements soon.

DPO Buner transferred SHO Jowar Nasir Khan and deputed Sajjad Khan as new SHO of the police station.

