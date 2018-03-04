KASUR:-Ganda Singh Wala police claimed to have held two men accused of abusing a 14-year-old boy here the other day. Father of the affected boy had submitted an application to the police alleging that his son went to bazaar to buy some foodstuff. "On the way, my son came across suspects Adnan alias Dani Maseeh and Asim Maseeh. They lured him to the rear of Zia Petrol Station near Sanda Railway Crossing where they abused him," he added.



The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them. Investigation was underway.