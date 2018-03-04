Pakistan as country needs to adopt policies that encourage women in administrative roles. For many years now, women in Pakistan have been pushing barriers, breaking stereotypes and joining the workforce. This is the result of years of effort by the women of the society who refused to play a passive role in their lives and wanted to be at the forefront as well. However it has been rightly identified by United Nations (UN) that the step forward is to increase the representation and advancement of women in the civil service.

This move must be accepted whole heartedly and worked up diligently because the country needs a good balance of both genders working tirelessly towards progress. The study conducted by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) shows how socio-economic factors hold back women from becoming a part of the state’s administration. This should serve as the basis of formation of policies that take into account these socio-economic barriers and help women move forward in their career trajectories.

If one out of five women in Pakistan is now a part of the labor force of the country, this means that the involvement of women has increased on every level. If this is the scenario, it means that the administration now needs people with multi-faceted approach, who can not only understand the realities on ground for both genders but are also empowered with decision making authority to be able to make a significant change in the setup and the governance of this country.

Since the Women Development Ministry has been dissolved, which was responsible for discussing means of development for the gender, the parliament now needs to engage in dialogue to address this particular concern or devise a new committee dedicated to the cause of women development. Decisions taken at the top always have a trickle-down effect. Once the office adopts the approach of gender balance, public opinion changes accordingly. The hesitance and the resistance in the public regarding female administrators will automatically change into acceptance. This will push a new generation of women to aim to be in positions of power and be able to devise policies that affect the masses in Pakistan.