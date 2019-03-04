Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi picked up 7,634 vehicles and motorbikes on violation of parking rules during the last month.

The CTP also imposed fine amounting to Rs1.5 million on the violators.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ashraf said that wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. In a statement issued here Sunday, CTO asked the wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking.

He added that wrong parking was one of the main causes of traffic mess on the roads which would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said, urging the residents to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

The CTP carrying out operation against vehicles parked wrongly including Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala road, Mall Road, Catt Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Masrial road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, City Saddar Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and in the other areas.