Lahore Qalandars suffered a big blow ahead of Pakistan’s leg of the Pakistan Super League as their icon player AB de Villiers will not be able to rejoin the squad due to an injury.

It was initially decided that AB will return to join the squad for Qalandars' final two league games, but following a back injury he has been advised rest by his doctors.

An official from the Qalandars camp confirmed that AB has formally conveyed his unavailability to the management.

“It’s a disappointing news for Lahore Qalandars management and its fans that AB de Villiers will not be able to make it for Pakistan’s leg of PSL,” Sameen Rana, the manager of Lahore Qalandars, said in a statement.

“Any update on replacement, if any, will be communicated in due course,” he said.

The former South African cricketer, who played seven games for Qalandars in PSL 2019 scoring 218 runs at an average of 54.50, said he is gutted to miss the matches in Pakistan.

"I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans. I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi," de Villiers said.

"I hope to be a part of the PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year."