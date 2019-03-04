Share:

Islamabad - The Allama Iqbal Open University launched 11 six-month short-term skill-based certificate courses aimed at enabling the new generation to earn their livelihood. The courses include Al-lisan Ul Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal, Lughat-ul-Quran, French Online, technical courses, certificate in librarianship, short-term educational programmes, agricultural courses, technical and vocational training courses, industrial training programme (duration one month).

certificate course in literacy and non-formal education (only for Rawalpindi/Islamabad) and advanced industrial training in automation and process control (for engineers, technologists and diploma holders).

He said presently only six labs of PCRWR each in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Tandojam and Bahawalpur were functional however the remaining labs were not operational since a long period.