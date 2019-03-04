Share:

Quetta/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army soldiers and paramilitary forces are assisting civil administration in the rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, Army Aviation helicopters on Sunday rescued the stranded people to safer places.

At least five people including three children died and 16 others sustained injuries in different incidents on Saturday as heavy rain and snowfall lashed parts of Balochistan over the last two days.

The heavy precipitation, which started Friday evening, caused floods and paralyzed the routine life across Balochistan, including capital Quetta.

Relief camps have been established in Makran, Lasbela and snow-covered areas of northern Balochistan to help the affectees.

Approximately 1,500 families have been rescued in Dureji area of Lasbela and Qillah

Abdulla areas while ration was provided to 3,500 families in the rain-hit areas.

Army doctors and paramedics were also providing medical assistance and medicines to the affected people.

Stranded vehicles at Khojak Pass, Lak Pass and Shela Bagh areas were also rescued by the security forces.

According to Met Office, most parts of the province, including Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kharan, Dalbandin, Loralai, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Sibi, Nasirabad and other areas received heavy downpour, which started on Friday evening.

Snowfall was also reported in Quetta, Ziarat, Mastung, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kalat’s mountains, Zhob, and other mountainous areas.

The meteorological department has also forecast widespread rain and thunderstorm along with snowfall over hills in the northern parts of the country Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rain has also been forecast in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions of Punjab and Islamabad capital territory. Rain at isolated places is also expected in Sahiwal and DG Khan during the next 12 hours.

Details of deaths and disruption

Two children were killed and seven other persons injured when their mud houses collapsed in Guldar Baghjcha and Killi Taki areas near Chaman, Qilla Abdullah district, due to heavy rain.

A 10-year-old boy died as the roof of a house fell down in Khuzdar, while six children, including three girls, were injured as a house collapsed in Sheedi Village near Uthal in Lasbella district.

All the injured were shifted to nearly hospitals.

According to reports reaching here, traffic on the Quetta-Chaman National Highway had been suspended after the Baghak Bridge collapsed due to flood water. Kozak-Top was also closed because of heavy snowfall.

The rainwater entered in several shops, markets and houses in Qilla Abdullah Bazaar while the citizens of Quetta also faced difficulties due to submerging of the city’s main roads.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and respective district deputy commissioners to ensure provision of relief goods to the people in rain/flood affected areas.

Response

On the directive of Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langov, a control room has been set up at the provincial level to address the problems being faced by the public due to heavy rain, while the PDMA personnel were carrying out relief work in the affected areas.

The PDMA has dispatched food items, blankets and other items for the flood affected areas. Cooked food was provided to some 2,000 people of Kuchlak and Kahan areas, who have been affected due to the heavy rain and snowfall.

Levies Force and personnel of other rescue teams shifted several families trapped in floodwater in different areas of Qilla Abdullah to safer places. Deputy Commissioner Qilla Abdullah Shafqat Anwar Shahwani supervised the rescue operation in the district, besides efforts to restore traffic on the Chaman National Highway and Kozak-Top.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbala Shabir Ahemed Mengal told media-persons that measures were being taken to ensure provision of relief items to the rain-hit people.

Deputy commissioners of Ziarat and Bolan have established control rooms on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan. The people of Ziarat can contact on phone numbers 0833 920052 and 0333 7806142, and those of Bolan on 083241548 and 0832415203 to seek any help.

Meanwhile, a Levies team supervised by the Assistant Commissioner Dasht cleared Mastung-Karachi National Highway near Luck Pass, which was blocked due to snowfall.

Pak-Iran railway service remained suspended after over 600 metre railway track was damaged because of heavy rain.

Separately, eight people were injured due to rain-related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six people were injured in Kohat and one each in Tank and Upper Dir.

Meanwhile, the director general PDMA has directed the district administration to provide relief goods to the affectees.

DC DISTRIBUTES FOOD AMONG VICTIMS

The Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Fateh Khan Khujak on Sunday distributed food items and other basic commodities among the victim families, who were displaced during current flood in the area.

The DC distributed tents, ration and other daily-use items among flood victims.

He said the government would support all those families whose houses were damaged or totally ruined.

RAIN FORECAST

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills accompanied by windstorm is expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Sahiwal and DG Khan during the next 12 hours.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning: Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Peshawar 10, Lahore three, Karachi 15, Quetta one, Murree minus two, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit five degree centigrade.

The PMD indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills at isolated places in Kalat and Makran divisions on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, the western disturbance was still prevailing and affecting central and upper parts of the country with rain and snowfall.

This western disturbance was still likely to persist over upper parts of the country during next 12 to 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 39mm,Parachinar 35mm, Cherat 30mm, Dir, Mirkhani 27mm, Kakul 25mm, Dera Ismail khan 24mm, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 22mm, Peshawar 21mm, Pattan, Balakot, Bannu 20mm, Chitral 09mm, Drosh and Kalam 08 mm.

The rainfall recorded in Balochistan was Quetta (Smungli 42mm, Sheikh Manda 20mm), Dalbandin 35mm, Khuzdar, Sibbi 27mm, Kalat 21mm, Lasbella 18mm, Barkhan 11mm, Zhob 13mm, Pasni 07mm, Panjgur 02mm, Ormara 01mm while in Punjab: Islamabad (Zeropoint 26mm, Airport, Saidpur 22mm,

Golra 20mm, Bokra 18mm), Bhakkar 33mm, Murree 31mm, Layyah, Kamra 22mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 21mm, Chaklala 19mm), Joarabad 18mm, Chakwal, Noorporthal 17mm, Mangla 16mm, Sialkot (Cantt 13mm, Airport 09mm), Jhelum 13mm, Narowal, Kot addu, Mandibahauddin, Gujranwala 11mm, Sargodha, Hafizabad 09mm, Faislabad, Jhang, T.T Singh 06mm, Gujrat, Okara 05mm, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal 04mm, Lahore (PBO 04mm, A/P 03mm), Kasur, Shorkot 03mm, Khanpur Dera Ghazi Khan 02mm, Bahawalpur (Airport, City 02mm) and Rahim yar

Khan 01mm.

The rainfall recorded in Sindh was Dadu 35mm, Larkana 11mm, Moenjodaro 10mm, Jaccobabad 07mm, Thatta 06mm, Tandojam 05mm, Sukkur, Rohri, Skrand, Shaheed Benazirabad 04mm, Padidan 01mm, in Kashmir: Rawalakot 35mm, Garidupatta, Kotli 29mm, Muzaffarabad 27mm and Gilgit Baltistan : Astore, Bagrote 06mm, Skardu 01mm.

The Snowfall recorded during the period was Murree 13 inch, Malamjabba 10 inch, Kalam 04 inch, Bagrote and Ziarat 01 inch.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Parachinar -07°C, Bagrote, Skardu -05°C, Kalam, Gupis -04°C, Malamjabba -03°C, Murree, Hunza -02°C and Drosh -01 °C.