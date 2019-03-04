Share:

Punjab's Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice-chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfi Bukhari here on Monday and discussed the ways for early and efficient redressal of grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

A mutual consensus and concrete efforts for the resolution of different sort of problems being faced by Overseas Pakistanis, in collaboration of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) as well as Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) were also discussed in the meeting. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed in near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Akhtar said, “The pending cases of Overseas Pakistanis in various civil courts will also be solved out by devising a fast-track mechanism.”

He said that Pak Sarzameen website and OPC Complaint web portal is also being linked for not only timely solution of problems but also for minimization of undue hurdles and stereotype procedure which is being observed in daily routine.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Syed Zulfi Bukhari also lauded the remarkable efforts of Vice Chairperson OPC Ch. Waseem Akhtar and his team and assured his services and goodwill for OPC.

The meeting was also attended by MD OPF, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other officers.