LAHORE - California clinched the Pakistan Derby 2019 title here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

California crossed the finish line in two minutes and 38 seconds to emerge as crowned champion of 2400-metre distance race. The second and third positions were claimed by Generation and Goleke Queen respectively.

Ridden by Aftab, California had little trouble covering the distance and the challenge given by other horses in the race and its owner also pocketed Rs 700,000 cash along with trophy.

On the day, there were four cup races scheduled with seven Indus Plate races. The winners of the cup races were Atlantic Ocean, Benevolant, War It Is and Right To Dream and all of these horses were expected to be the victors. The day started with the win of Sweet Golden in the first Indus Plate race while Hamayoun Choice was second and Fire Ball third. The second race title was won by On the Spot Win while Mehrbani and Remek Queen finished second and third.

Qalandara emerged as winner of the third race while Golden Apple and Safdar Princess secured the second and third spots. The fourth, and last of the first leg plate races, saw Neeli De Malika finished first followed by Afzaal Choice and Secret Lady.

In LRC Cup, Atlantic Ocean grabbed the top slot with a time of 1.23 while Khan Jan and Timbo earned second and third positions. The Stewards Cup was won by Benevolent with a time of 1.12 while Sparking and Bet Fair claimed second and third spots.

The title of National Breeders Cup was lifted by War It Is with a time of 1.25 while Floating Cloud and Royal Ransom finished second and third. The winner of Queen Elizabeth-II Challenge Cup was Right To Dream while Al Nahayy and Rising Down were second and third.