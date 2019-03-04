Share:

LAHORE : The provincial capital on Sunday received 4mm rain, with more rain-thundershower is expected during next 24 hours as western disturbance is still prevailing and affecting central and upper parts of the country.

The maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded as 18 degree Celsius. According to Met office, scattered rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore.

However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to synoptic situation, the western disturbance is still prevailing.