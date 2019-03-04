Share:

ISLAMABAD : The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir continued crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami as residences of dozens of party activists were raided and offices and other buildings of the organisation were sealed by the Indian authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, District Magistrates of the majority of the districts in the Valley ordered sealing all institutions and properties linked to the Jamaat. Police said that they only assist the Magistrates in sealing the properties. In Srinagar, homes of Jamaat activists and offices of the organisation were sealed in Barzulla and Bemina. In Ganderbal district one office was sealed. In Baramulla three establishments were sealed and one in Kupwara.

Three offices of the organisation were sealed in Shopian, Kulgam and Pampore areas of southern Kashmir since Friday evening. A team of police and revenue officials sealed the district office of Jamaat-e-Islami in Alyalpora, Shopian.

Another district office of the outfit, according to the official, was sealed in Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani in Indian Occupied Kashmir has urged people to have a collective narrative against ban on Jamaat-e-Islami by the Indian government. Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “If we turn a blind eye to the onslaught on our basic and fundamental rights the day will not be too far when we all will be kicked out of our residences to accommodate their majority, same way the Zionist Israel has done in Palestine.”

He said that every political or religious party has its own narrative of the political instability.

“Those who can push their poor population to the flames of nuclear war can go to any extent to retain power,” he added.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani expressed shock over the tragic road accidents at Udhampur and Kishtwar where about 13 people lost their lives and dozens got injured.

He said that although death has a fixed date and time and every life has to perish, such tragedies are unfortunate and shocking.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished the injured, speedy recovery.

He also condoled over the demise of mother of Ghulam Qadir Butt, who has been languishing in jail for the last 15 years.