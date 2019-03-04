Share:

Rawalpindi - The Medical superintendent of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) Dr Nasir Mehmood, also holding additional charge of MS Holy Family Hospital, has been given additional charge of MS Benazir Bhutto Hospital with immediate effect. According to a notification issued here by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Dr Nasir in addition to his own duties would work as MS BBH till the arrival of regular incumbent relieving Dr Samina Shaheen from the additional charge of the post of MS BBH.

Earlier, the Punjab government on February 3 had suspended MS BBH Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi on account of negligence and misconduct.

