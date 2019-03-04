Share:

LJ LONDON - Emma Bunton and Jade Jones are finally getting married after over 20 years together.

The Spice Girls singer and her partner Jade Jones - who are parents to sons Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate - are set to tie the knot at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall after 20 years together.

According to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, the 43-year-old star was seen heading into Enfield Register Office in north London, where she and the 40-year-old chef gave notice of intent to marry, meaning they now have 12 months to make things formal.

The couple got engaged in January 2011 and in 2017, the ‘Stop’ hitmaker admitted it would be ‘’nice’’ to get married but she and Jade had never been organised enough to plan their big day.

She said: ‘’It would be nice, wouldn’t it? I should get round to it. He already calls me his wife and I call him my husband. ‘’We’re both Aquarians and a little disorganised, so we never get round to organise anything!

‘’I’m sure we’ll be one of those couples that elope somewhere.’’ And the blonde star doesn’t even know what kind of wedding dress she’d like to walk down the aisle in.

She shared: ‘’I haven’t even got a picture in my head of a wedding dress. You know some girls know what they want but I haven’t a clue. I think other people’s weddings are fun - It’s always nice to dress up.’’ And after they get hitched, the couple could be planning another baby as the ‘2 Become 1’ singer recently admitted it would be ‘’wonderful’’ to add to their brood. She said: ‘’Never say never. I’ve always been very maternal and I love being around children.