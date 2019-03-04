Share:

LAHORE : The flight operations have been resumed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Sunday after being hiatus due to tension with India.

A spokesman for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that all airlines had been notified about the resumption of flight operations. He said that a flight PK-304 from Karachi would land at Lahore Airport at about 5:00 pm, adding that flight operations for all domestic and international flights were being resumed at Lahore Airport.

The airlines have been asked to review their flight schedules, he added.