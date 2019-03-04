Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has written a letter to the British and European parliamentarians to “coerce” India to hold talks with Pakistan to ease the current state of tension at the borders.

“Pakistan wants peace and PM Imran Kahn as wells Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have opened way for negotiations and dialogue”, the Governor has stated in his letter.

Governor said that Pakistan’s initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor was also aimed at building bridges and starting a new era between Pakistan and India relations. He said Regional Peace and security was Pakistan’s priority.

Citing the intrusion of Indian military aircrafts, their subsequent shooting down and capturing of Indian pilot, the Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered release of the captured Indian Pilot as a goodwill gesture and to de-escalate the situation.

Ch Sarwar stressed that despite Indian aggression against the sovereignty and internal integrity of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been calling for peace and making it clear that India’s attempts to spread regional unrest were a result of its internal politics and PM Narendra Modi’s campaign to win the upcoming general elections.

“Let me assure you that Pakistan’s offer of investigation into Pulwama incident if Indian provided any actionable incident is still on the table”, says the letter. The governor has also made it clear that Pakistan’s desire for de-escalation and peace should not be misconstrued as it weakness.

“As a former member of British Parliament, I know that the British Government and our European leader have always played a key role in addressing international issues”, says the letter.

In his letter, the governor has mentioned that both countries possess nuclear capabilities and any further escalation can destabilize the whole region with catastrophic loss of life. “We know from the past that it is easy to start a war however, once triggered there is no control over it as seen in Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestine etc,” he said.

Urging the Britain and EU to play a role between Pakistan, India and Kashmir, the governor has stated that the situation in Kashmir does not seem to be abating and the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination needs to be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions.

“We urge the international community to play its role in defusing tensions and mediating peace between Pakistan and India. Sense should prevail-We should resolve our differences through dialogue and negotiations”, says the letter.