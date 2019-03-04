Share:

ISLAMABAD - Human Resources (HR) team won the Ritz Carlton Hotel Bahrain Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament 2019 by beating Food & Beverages (F&B) by 7 wickets in the final played at Ritz Carlton Hotel Bahrain.

F&B skipper won the toss and opted to bat first and could score only 49 in 6 overs losing 4 wickets. Attiq got 1 wicket for 2. In reply, HR achieved the target in 5.1 overs. Attiq Shaikh was player of the final by smashing unbeaten 29 with the help of 4 sixes. Players from different nationalities took part in the fiesta.

Talking to The Nation from Bahrain, Director HR May Lyn said: “These types of activities will be done uprightly to engage our employees. We conduct the tournament annually to create healthy and creative activities to engage our employees for the well being and take care of them.

The tournament will be followed by Inter Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 starting from April 7.”