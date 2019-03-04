Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court will tomorrow resume hearing in a petition moved against extradition of a Pakistani origin US national Talha Haroon allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorism activity in New York.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had previously directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit details of ‘recovery memo’ in the matter of Talah - a terrorism suspect whose extradition to United States was recommended by the ADC to federal government on January 15, 2017.

In Talah’s matter, the US government had been seeking his extradition under the charges of facilitating ISIS for executing an attack in New York.

Earlier, the ADC of Islamabad, Abdul Sattar Eessani had recommended after conducting an inquiry, to the federal government that the accused might be extradited to the US under the Extradition Act 1972.

However, Haroon Rashid, the father of the accused, later moved a petition to get his son’s extradition stopped.

He argued in his petition that his son had committed no offence in United States as he was living in Pakistan.

The petitioner contended that the allegations framed against the petitioner’s son above-mentioned are based on presumptions, surmises and conjectures.