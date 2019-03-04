Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as leader of a peace-loving nation through his great decisions to tackle the ongoing tension with India.

Talking to a private TV channel, he appreciated Imran Khan's goodwill gesture of releasing the captured Indian pilot.

Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition parties in Pakistan are united and supporting the government against Indian aggression.

He said India cannot suppress the movement of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination anymore and it is the duty of Pakistan to stand with Kashmiri people.