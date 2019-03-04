Share:

Indian Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, joining the chorus of opposition, has sought evidence from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the Indian Air Force (IAF) really carried out what they have been calling “surgical strikes” at alleged terrorists camps in Balakot or was it just an “election gimmick?”

According to recent developments on the matter, many members of different political parties in India have been expressing concerns that no substantial evidence has been shared by the government of India.

Sharing a video in which a section of the international media questioned the IAF strikes in Balakot on 26 February, Sidhu said in the caption: “Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem.”

Earlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also demanded the government to present evidence of the airstrikes it has been saying were carried out in Balakot. Moreover, on February 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee asked the Indian government to halt electoral politics on army and the truth must be told what had actually happened in Balakot.

Importantly, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari came down hard on the ruling BJP president Amit Shah and asked him to present an explanation from where did he get number of casualties during an alleged airstrike in Balakot.

Former attorney and the current member of Indian parliament Palaniappan Chidambaram said that no one had died in the airstrike. Another leader Ajay Singh said that the Indian government dropped bombs on trees only. Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Mayawati said that Narendra Modi has been trying to hide his failure.