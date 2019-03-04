Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test cricketer Junaid Khan looks satisfied with his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) and looks determined to win back his place in the national team.

Talking to The Nation, premier left-arm fast bowler said: “I can’t say that I have performed very well so far, but my bowling has been improving with every passing day. Actually the wickets play crucial role, when you play two matches at same pitch, bowlers hardly get any help, as the ball keeps low and batsmen try to play defensively and hardly takes much risk.

“In any sports, the role of spectators can’t be ruled out, every cricketer wants massive crowds, which put new energies and he tries to put extra efforts to win the hearts of his fans. Dubai Stadium is a bit far from the city, while prices of tickets are also out of range from the commoners, as majority of people live in UEA are labour class and they can’t afford to buy tickets for every match. They can come on Fridays, which is also out of their budgets, so if the PCB had provided free entry to even general stands, it would have made the stadiums jam-packed,” he added.

Junaid said that the crowd in Sharjah is quite good and especially on weekends. “The matches of Thursday night and Friday have almost full house. The Sharjah Stadium is in the middle of the city and people come in good numbers. As far as runs are concerned, Sharjah tracks are batting friendly and both the teams got great benefit from them.”

The fast bowler said that he is unable to understand the reason why Multan Sultans failed to excel in PSL-4. “We had a well-balanced unit but luck factor was major reason behind our failure to qualify for the final 4. We were almost certain to win some matches, but we failed to capitalise and lost those matches in the end. We had a good bowling combination, but sometimes unusual things happen and one has to accept the end results. I always try to give more than 100 percent. I am fully focused on remaining matches and keen to give out my best.”

Pakistan team has now play series against Australia and England. Junaid said: “I am working very hard to win back my place in the national team. I was unlucky to get injured and had to sit out. The competition for places in national team is very tough but I am sure that the selectors are watching not only me but others as well. My record in UAE and England is very impressive. If given chance to play for national team, I will prove my worth and spearhead Pakistan fast bowling department and provide the team that cutting-edge, which is missing.”

“Now UAE matches are almost finishing and the PSL will go back to Pakistan. This year, eight matches will be played in Karachi. The PSL’s real charm is playing in Pakistan. I am sure the youngsters will learn a lot while sharing the dugout and also play alongside international stars.

“Pakistani fans deserve to see mega stars in action at home grounds. I am sure soon full-fledged PSL as well as international cricket series will return to Pakistan. Hopefully, the PSL-4 matches will be huge crowd-pullers in Karachi and all the visiting international players will love to enjoy the warm hospitality of Pakistani people,” Junaid concluded.