The 45-year-old actress stars as Queen Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO fantasy drama - which is based on the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novel series by George R.R. Martin - and after wrapping the show’s eighth and final season back in July, Lena says she was ‘’devastated’’ to bid goodbye to the role she’s been playing since 2011.

Speaking about her final scenes - which are set to air in April - Lena told HuffPost: ‘’It was [sad], yeah.