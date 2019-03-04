Share:

LONDON - Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a battling 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tottenham’s first league draw of the season against Arsenal earlier in the night allowed Manchester United to make up ground with a 3-2 comeback win that included two goals from Romelu Lukaku and moved them one point above Arsenal into fourth place.

There were also wins for Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United against Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Newcastle United respectively.

With Liverpool playing Everton on Sunday, Manchester City knew they had to win to keep up the pressure and move two points clear. The outcome was never in doubt once substitute Riyad Mahrez put them in front early in the second half with a shot that Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc would have been disappointed not to save.

But it was seldom easy for City and manager Pep Guardiola was forced to replace Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones with muscle injuries that are particularly unwelcome with many important games coming up. The result delighted Guardiola, who put great store by victory after the double injury setback. “[It was] an incredible performance - one of the best performances we’ve ever played,” he said.

Manchester United had to work hard to beat battling Southampton at Old Trafford after Yan Valery put the visitors ahead with a fierce strike before the break. United’s Andreas Pereira produced an even better strike to equalise before Lukaku scored a brace to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten league record as caretaker manager continues.

Palace moved further away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win at fellow strugglers Burnley thanks to second-half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha. Brighton also did their survival chances a power of good after securing their first league win of the year against doomed Huddersfield.

Romanian striker Florin Andone headed the winner close to the end as Chris Hughton’s side, who had taken just two points in 2019, finally halted their slide down the table.

Wolves’ 2-0 win came courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez. It moved them on to 43 points, the most they have ever achieved in the top-flight in the Premier League era. West Ham brushed aside Newcastle 2-0 in Saturday’s late game with an early header from Declan Rice and a Mark Noble penalty.

The Hammers’ club legend Billy Bonds watched the triumph on the day a stand at the London Stadium was named after him.

results

Man City 1-0 Bournemouth

Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 3-1 Burnley

Man Utd 3-2 Southampton

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff

West Ham 2-0 Newcastle