Lahore - Prominent Baloch leader Dr Juma Khan Marri (Head of OPBU) has announced complete support of Marri tribe for Pakistan and promised to fight till last drop of blood in case India tried any misadventure.

He said this in a statement issued from Moscow on the occasion of first anniversary celebrations of (Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity) OPBU.

On March 2, highly charged Pakistani community in Moscow comprising representatives of all the provinces of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, celebrated “PAKISTAN UNITY DAY” under the slogan of “UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL”.

The event reached its climax when OPBU founder Dr Jumma Marri announced that the whole youth of Marri tribe is ready to defend “our sacred motherland” against India. His announcement was received with full throat slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Dr Marri said that by using Baloch youth in attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi, BLA in connivance with India tried to portray all the Baloch nation as terrorists whereas they are actually very peaceful people.

India is paying some so-called Baloch leaders to work on their agenda of misguiding innocent Baloch youth to sabotage ongoing projects of Gwadar and CPEC, he added. All the coordinators of OPBU including Malik Shahbaz, Chaudhry Zahid and Ishtiaque Hamdani addressed the gathering.

During the event, video messages of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and Pakistan Baloch Unity (Pakistan chapter) vice chairman Khuda Baksh Marri were also played.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Qazi Muhammad Khalilullah appreciated the services of Dr Jumma Marri and OPBU for the country. He also highlighted the wisdom of current political and military leadership in carefully handling the escalated situation with India.