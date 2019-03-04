Share:

The motorway sections from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad have been closed as ‎dense fog engulfed parts of Punjab on night between Sunday and Monday.

Dense fog has also disrupted traffic in Okara, Renala Khurd, Pattoki, Phool Nagar, Sahiwal, Harapa, Chicha Watni and Mian Channu as visibility was very low. The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as visibility was down to zero metres due to heavy fog.