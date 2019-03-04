Share:

LAHORE : The National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup matches couldn’t take place on Sunday due to rain and wet outfield.

After consultation with tournament’s organising committee, Lahore Polo Club (LPC) general secretary Col (r) Usman Nasir has issued a new schedule of the event and the remaining matches will be played according to it.

Today (Monday, March 4), Master Paints will play against BBJ Pipes while Diamond Paints/Newage will vie against Master Paints Black on Tuesday (March 5) and Master Paints will face Barry’s and Diamond Paints/Newage will compete against BBJ Pipes on Wednesday (March 6). After completion of the league round, the top position holder team will directly qualify for the main final while the second and third position holder teams will compete against each other on March 8 and the same day, fourth and fifth position match will also be played. On Sunday (March 10), the subsidiary and main finals will be contested.