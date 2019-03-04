Share:

The Parliament on Monday approved Elections amendment bill to free elections from rigging and other corrupt practices.

The purpose of the amendment was to eliminate corruption in elections and immediate provision of justice.

A two-member bench will be constituted under the amendment and the bench will be authorized to conduct inquiries of the elections related cases from across Pakistan. Earlier, the process of such investigations was slow and took years.

Following the poor implementation of the election law, it has been lost public trust and the amendment has been made to reinstate public trust in the elections law.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan had tabled the amendment bill in the National Assembly. The Standing Committee had already given approval of the amendment.

The minister for parliamentary affairs said the election commission will be consist of five members and three members bench will deal with rigging and other elections related corrupt practices.

The commission will ensure early probe into the rigging. However, some members’ parliament lodged strong protest for delay in provision of bill copies.

Maulana Chitrali said as per the Supreme Court orders and saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the bill should be written in Urdu.