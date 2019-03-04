Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that NAB believes in transparency and supremacy of law and eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB.

He said that Double Shah was made as ‘Single Shah’ by NAB by recovering 4 billion rupees looted by Double Shah which had been returned to the victims. He said that Rs 1.2 out of Rs. 1.9 billion looted by co-accused in Double Shah case, Tasawwar Gilani, have been returned by NAB to the affectees. He said NAB has deposited Rs 298 billion in the national exchequer. He said that earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed.

He said that NAB officers are putting their best efforts to eradicate corruption from the country by doubling their efforts to come up to the expectations of the nation as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has initiated complaint verification, inquiries and investigations against all segments of society across the board on alleged allegations of corruption.

The chairman said that NAB has filed 1219 corruption references in Accountability Courts which are under trial involving Rs. 895.135 billion. He also said that eradicating corruption and taking to mega corruption cases to logical conclusion is top most priority.

He said that corrupt, absconders and proclaimed offenders would be arrested and taken to task as per law to recover looted money from them and will deposit in national exchequer.