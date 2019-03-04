Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he is not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize and that the person who solves the Kashmir dispute will be worthy of the prize instead.

"I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize . The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent," the premier tweeted, amid worldwide acknowledgement of his peace gesture for releasing Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after his plane was shot down.

Prime Minister Imran's tweet comes as social media and prominent personalities in the political circles have been calling for him to be awarded the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts to defuse tensions with India.