ISLAMABAD - Around 202 teachers have been placed so far at digital labs in different schools of federal capital under ICT for Girls programme, launched to increase employability potential of girls in the country.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, under this project, has provided digital labs in 226 schools of Islamabad and in addition to equipment also ensured training of teachers by Microsoft under Train the Trainer Programme.

Official sources while listing steps taken by the government to create jobs in IT sector on Sunday said that this project would help making over 110,000 girl students computer literate studying in Islamabad’s schools and bringing them at par with students elsewhere in world.

The sources said that ICT for Girls is a signature project of MoIT to spur socio economic uplift of this very important segment of society.

The primary purpose of the project is to provide with digital skills training through Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure with the latest hardware, high speed Internet, software and trained human resource to the prescribed centres.

The sources said that through this project, Ministry of IT and Universal Service Fund aimed to increase employability potential of the girls so that they are financially empowered to take care of their families and themselves. The sources said that a number of policy measures had been taken by the MoIT and few are in pipeline and added Digital Pakistan Policy 2018 is a well-crafted policy document which covers almost every stream of IT sector in holistic terms. This policy document is also aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-2030) and talks about cross-sector national ICT agenda.

The other programme is Digiskills which was launched across the country to train one (1) million people in future of work using technology.

Virtual University of Pakistan has been selected to execute this training programme under the auspices of Ministry of Information Technology through Ignite – National Technology Fund (formerly National ICT R&D Fund).

Through DigiSkills Programme, freelancers, students, housewives and professionals are being equipped with knowledge, skills, tools and techniques necessary to seize opportunities available on online marketplaces as well as locally to earn a decent living.