Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday cautioned that the challenges are not yet over and we should keep our guard up.

The Air Chief Marshal visited the forward operating air bases of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and met the combat and ground crew, air defence and engineering personnel, security troops and civilian staff deployed there.

During his visit, the Air Chief Marshal Mujahid cautioned the personnel and said, "The challenges are not over yet and we should keep our guards up and always be ready to respond to any aggression from the enemy."

The Air Chief lauded the PAF and said the entire nation is proud of them for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country in the recent conflict. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid appreciated the high-level of motivation and sound professionalism displayed by PAF personnel during the recent air operations against the enemy.

"We bow our heads in complete humility and express our gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving us strength to come up to the expectations of our resilient nation," he added.