CM NEW YORK - Paris Hilton doesn't ''have time for love'' right now, as she says she's too busy to find a man and settle down.

The 38-year-old television personality and DJ broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November, 11 months after he popped the question, and she’s now said she’s not looking to move on from their romance just yet as she’s too busy to find time for her love life.

She said: ‘’I don’t have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself. I am constantly travelling over 250 days a year, never home hardly, just focusing on myself, my business and my friends.’’ But Paris isn’t worried about finding a man when the time comes, as she says there’s ‘’always’’ guys for her to choose from, and insists her ideal man would be someone ‘’loyal’’ whom she can trust. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, the blonde beauty added: ‘’There is always a lot of guys everywhere, always. When I am ready, the most ­important thing is loyalty, someone who is your best friend and who you can trust and who loves you for you.

‘’When you know you know. But I don’t know yet.’’ Her comments come after it was claimed in January that ‘Leftovers’ star Chris was ‘’still deeply in love’’ with his former fiancée.

An insider said: ‘’He is still deeply in love with Paris and really would love nothing more than to have her back. He tells friends she is the love of his life.’’ Chris was believed to have been spotted on a date with a mystery woman earlier this year, but sources insisted she was just a friend, and said Chris’ heart was solely with Paris.

They added: ‘’He was not on a date. He was having lunch with one of his guy friends and his girlfriend, but the photographer only got those two in the picture.’’