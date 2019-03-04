Share:

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said on Monday relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are exemplary adding these relations would get a further boost in the coming days.

The President also underlined importance of Uzbekistan in Ziyarah tourism and said both countries have great potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this particular field.

The President expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said people of both counties can be encouraged to visit such places by further easing visa regime.

The President further said both countries share common traditions, religion and values. He said people to people contacts between the two countries will also be given new dimensions.

The President while noting with satisfaction that trade volume between the two countries has improved significantly adding both sides should work hard to further increase this volume.

President Alvi also emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation in other fields such as education, tourism, energy and science and technology.

The President also welcomed Uzbek initiatives for regional peace and security, especially for the reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

He further said that Pakistan fully supports and encourages the peace talks between all stakeholders for a durable peace in Afghanistan. Enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan`s interest, he added.

He also appreciated Uzbekistan’s support for Pakistan’s successful election to the UN Human Rights Council.

The President pointed out that Pakistan in the next five years would focus on greater rail and road connectivity, building oil and gas pipelines and electricity transmission networks with its regional neighbors, including Uzbekistan.

He highlighted that Gwadar Seaport with our national road and railway networks would offer shortest route available to Uzbekistan in the region to a seaport.

The ambassador of Uzbekistan on the occasion praised Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism.

He also supported Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.