Share:

2019 Pakistan Super League (also known as PSL 4 - or, for sponsorship reasons, HBL PSL 2019) is the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2015.

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be a grand affair with many more foreign cricketers showing their interest in the league, including the South African great AB de Villiers. The PSL Draft this year was held in Islamabad on November 20, 2018 from 1:30 PM Pakistan time (PKT).

The PSL has provided a platform for several players belonging to different parts of the world, including to young Pakistani players who had previously not stepped into an international level. To this end, it’s ideal for them. Besides that, the purpose of PSL is to bring forth new talent for the Pakistani team. In this regard, a team must consist of four senior Pakistani players along with three junior players. Most importantly, the young Pakistani players are performing wonderfully alongside the world-class bowlers and batsmen. What I believe is that this league will be the future of the Pakistan cricket team, and will eventually take the Pakistani team to the top of the list in the world.

SHAYHAK NAZEER,

Turbat, February 11.