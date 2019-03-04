Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday announced the eight Pakistan-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. This late change, caused due to a situation beyond the PCB’s control, has also resulted in a tweak to the Pakistan-leg matches, which will now commence from March 9 with all eight matches to be played in as many days.

The decision has been made following the delayed opening of the Lahore airspace for commercial flights, which has created substantial operational and logistical challenges relating to the delivery of the three Lahore matches, which were originally scheduled for 9, 10 and 12 March.

Some of the key challenges that PCB has faced as a result of the delayed opening of the Lahore airport have included securing production equipment and the commitment of broadcast crew, as well as finalising the logistics for the officials and teams.

PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani said: “This has been a difficult and tough decision, which has been taken following discussion and consultation with all the franchisees and service providers to ensure certainty and clarity on the event as well as delivery of the remaining matches as per the PCB’s own very high standards.”

“Due to the recent and prevailing uncertainty, we felt it critical to make a decisive decision at this juncture. Ensuring all matches are played in Pakistan falls in line with our vision to take all eight matches of the HBL PSL 2019 matches to the people of Pakistan. We had considered the option of shifting the dates of the eight matches in Pakistan, but because the Pakistan cricket team has to leave for the UAE on 19 March for the ODI series against Australia, this was not possible. We also looked at swapping matches between Lahore and Karachi, but paucity of time would have rendered this option unworkable.”

“It is unfortunate that the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will be unable to host the PSL matches in 2019 due to no fault of the PCB, but this is a small sacrifice for a bigger and larger national cause.”

“We have spoken with the franchisees, who have backed this decision and have reinforced that all their foreign players will feature in the last eight matches of what has been an outstanding and highly competitive tournament that has been thoroughly enjoyed by the fans and the players. “The PCB appreciates and applauds the support of the franchisees as well as the players, who understand that the evolving situation has forced us to make these amendments to the event schedule.”

According to the revised schedule, the Pakistan-leg matches will start on March 9 with Lahore Qalandars meeting Islamabad United at 7pm PST. The only double-header will be played on March 11 when Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will go head to head at 2pm. This will be followed by Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi match which will start at 7pm.

The Qualifier between the number-one and two placed sides will be played on March13, while Eliminator 1 between the third and fourth-placed sides will take place on March14. Eliminator 2 between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 will be played on March 15.

Date Match Time

March 9 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United 7PM

March 10 Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators 7PM

March 11 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans 2PM

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi 7PM

March 13 Qualifier (1 v 2) 7PM

March 14 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) 7PM

March 15 Eliminator 2 7PM

March 17 Final 7PM

The final will take place as per schedule on March 17, with the first ball being bowled at 7pm.

The PCB will refund tickets for all Lahore matches as per the face value of the tickets with more details to follow in due course. With the slight amendment in the match schedule for Karachi matches, further details will be provided for existing match ticket-holders and for purchasing of tickets for the additional games.