LAHORE - Balochistan Minister for Science and Information Technology Sardar Abdur Rehman Khetran along with a delegation called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

The chief minister expressed grief and sorrow over the loss in the Balochistan province during torrential rains, flooding and snowfall. He said the Punjab government’s and his sympathies are with the people of Balochistan and he stands by Balochs and extend all possible support to them.

He said, “We share our joys and sorrows as we live in a united land of Pakistan.” The chief minister and the provincial minister condemned Indian war hysteria and shelling along Line of Control.

The chief minister said that Modi’ government has put peace of the region at stake for elections. He said that Pakistan policy of peace and restraint should not be considered as its weakness.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has acted as a statesman in the current situation. He said the prime minister’s timely and positive steps have raised the image of Pakistan and he has proved with practical steps that he is a proponent of peace. He said India should shun war hysteria and hold dialogue because war is no solution to a problem rather it brings destruction. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted path of peace at all levels.

Homage to martyrs

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the two soldiers martyred in Indian army’s unprovoked firing on the Line of Control. He said, “we salute our brave and courageous soldiers who offer sacrifices for the country.” He said Hawaldar Abdur Rab and Naik Khurram embraced martyrdom to keep the green flag flying high and they are our heroes. He said, “We are proud of our soldiers who sacrifice their lives at borders to protect their motherland.” He said the whole nation is united and stands by the Pakistan army.