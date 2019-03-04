Share:

Call for action against excessive LPG import

Lahore (Staff Reporter): LPG Association of Pakistan has made an appeal to the authorities concerned to to take prompt action against excessive import of LPG through land route.

LPGAP Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said the government must take prompt action against excessive imports through land route as it is not only hurting the local producers of LPG, but also causing substantial financial loss to the national exchequer.

Farooq Iftikhar said local LPG price for marketing companies at their plant is Rs112,000 per tonne as local producers of LPG are charging marketing companies 17 percent GST along with Petroleum Development Levy of Rs4669/MT.

Presently the Maximum retail consumer price is Rs110 per kg despite the facts that OGRA has allowed selling upto Rs 130 per kg for the consumer.

10 booked in real estate scam

Gujranwala (Muhammad Babar Ch): The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sunday registered cases against 10 accused including five GDA officers for allowing housing schemes’ owners to sale plots without obtaining NOC.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told this correspondent that dozens of residents of Al-Qasim Town filed applications against the owner of housing society and stated that the owner sold them plots saying that his society was approved by GDA and other government departments while after passing a long time the owner did not provide them electricity and gas while plots allocated for parks and graveyards had also been sold illegally.

During enquiry it was proved that GDA officers were also involved in this scandal and they allowed the owners to carry on their business without having a NOC which caused huge loss to government exchequer.

He told that after getting approval from the competent authority the anti-corruption team not only arrested the owner of society Malik Haroon but also got registered cases against 10 accused including former DG GDA Maqbool Ahmed Langha, former town planner Tariq Rauf, director town planning Umer Farooq, building inspector Rana Zia Ullah, officials of municipal corporation Farhan Mughal, Falik Sher and owners of housing societies Malik Haroon, Malik Usman and Malik Shahfiq.

The regional director further told that accused Malik Haroon deposited Rs2.5 million as recovery into government treasury.

Cleanliness operation continues

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTer): The district administration and Lahore Waste Management Company Sunday continued special cleanliness operation in the city.

Estimated 12,500 tons of waste is on the roads due to strike of LWMC workers that lasted for five days, but after negotiations, the workers resumed the operations.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited different sites including Shalimar, Garhi Sahu, Haji Camp, Railway Station and Lakhsmi Chowk. DC Saleha said: “We spent the entire day in field to pace up the cleanliness activities in Lahore.”

Meanwhile, Local Government and Communicate Development Department Secretary Captain (r) Saif Anjum and LWMC managing director Khalid Nazir chaired a meeting at Lakhodair to review the operation.

Public as well as private machinery used to clean the roads.

Nazir said remaining 6,000 tons backlog waste would also be lifted in two days along with parallel to routine cleanliness operation. He said that city would be cleared from waste by Monday evening.