Rawalpindi - To equip the District Headquarter Hospital with the latest facilities, Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs400 million to furnish the emergency department of the hospital, said Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Mehmood Randhawa here on Sunday.

The MS said that for a long time, the hospital’s orthopaedic department was functioning in emergency department, so the patients visiting the emergency department got the treatment on stretchers due to lack of space. Keeping in view the increasing number of patients, the government decided to expand the emergency department and has released an amount of Rs400 million yet, he said. He said that the department would be completed by the June this year.

Dr Khalid said that a PC-1 was being sent to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department for setting up of new orthopaedic department at an estimated cost of Rs500 million, adding that if the government provided the amount to the new orthopaedic department, it would also be completed till end of the financial year.

He said that an additional space had also been created to overcome the issue of parking of the vehicles in hospital premises. The MS claimed that in the coming years, the DHQ hospital would be ranked among the best hospitals of the country.