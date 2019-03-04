Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s first-ever state-of-the-art National Capacity Building Institute (NCBI) in the field of water sciences and engineering set up with the financial and technical support of Korean government to cater the needs of aspiring students and water professionals belonging to different parts of the country, will become functional in April.

All the infrastructure of the institute, which has been established at the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), is complete. Initially, training will be imparted to the students in water management through a three-year diploma, which is highly relevant today when the country is faced with the problems of water shortage and unclean drinking water.

PCRWR Chairman Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir said the institute had been established with the Korean government’s financial support of $300 million while the PCRWR bore the operational cost of Rs 65 million. He said the institute would be inaugurated in the month of April after completion of the recruitment process of 19-member staff, including the principal, teachers and other assisting staff.